RCPD director talks 2024 budget, summer developments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Riley County Police Director (RCPD) Biran Peete joined the 27 Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss severe weather, summer community developments, the 2024 police budget and more.

Peete said he expects traffic to wind down, progress to be made on street repairs and to see smiling faces from warmer weather.

With the RCPD recently passing its annual budget, Peete said the department wants to be a good steward of tax dollars. He said the main budget priority is addressing the cost of living increases.

“We want to make sure we’re implementing it in stepped ways so we’re not shocking the taxpayer as much as possible,” Peete said.

