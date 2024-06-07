RCCF awards 'small grants'

Jun. 7—RIPLEY COUNTY — In the first quarter of 2024, the Ripley County Community Foundation awarded approximately $3,000 dollars in grants to local organizations in the community.

These grants are crucial to many different organizations and parts of the community, as the grants help pay for food, supplies, and other items that are important to these organizations. Not only this, but they are also extremely important to students and kids in need.

Englishton Park Inc.

Englishton Park hosts a summer camp program for at-risk youth, including children with learning disabilities, emotional disabilities, ADHD, or anxiety. The camp is able to incorporate fun activities while also allowing the students to learn valuable information such as math, arts, and science.

Many of the campers experience growth over the course of the camp which can be crucial for their future.

The community foundation was able to grant Englishton Park $1,000 to help go towards the cost of each child to attend the camp. Grants like these are important to Englishton Park to ensure they are able to continue helping children in need.

Hispanic Community Advisory Committee

This committee helps local Hispanics and Latinos be provided with translation services, and in a class learn English as a second language.

The community foundation was able to grant the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee $400 that will go towards purchasing English books for non-speaking students, and others in the community.

Ripley County Tourism Bureau

This Bureau motivates both individuals and families to spend time outside and to explore all the different areas that Ripley County has to offer. There are many different attractions and events that are held in different areas in Ripley County.

The community foundation was able to grant the Ripley County Tourism Bureau $500 to help fund different activities in the bureau.

Southeast Indiana Youth Basketball

The Southeast Indiana Youth Basketball organization is focused on giving children an opportunity to learn to play basketball.

The community foundation was able to grant $200 dollars which will go towards the organization purchasing their own basketballs in order to help improve the quality of the experience for the kids.

Summer Food for Kids

The Summer Food For Kids program is dedicated to providing the youth with high quality meals during the summer while they are out of school.

To show how important of a program this is, the community foundation was able to grant the Summer Food For Kids program with $1,000 to assist with getting the necessary food and drink items to ensure that these kids don't go home hungry.

Upcoming grant opportunities available through the Ripley County Community Foundation are the second through fourth quarter Small Project Grants (up to $1,000) with applications due the first Friday of June, September, or December; and Large Project Grants (up to $5,000) with applications due August 2.

Visit https://rccfonline.org/grants/ for more information and applications.

The Ripley County Community Foundation is located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.

To learn how you can invest in the future of Ripley County, or to leave your legacy, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation at (812) 933-1098 or visit www.rccfonline.org.

Information provided — Information provided