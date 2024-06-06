RCC president fired 1 year into tenure amid fiscal woes at college

SUFFERN ‒ SUNY Rockland Community College President Lester Edgardo Sandres Rápalo has been fired, officials have confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the college said further comment from the college or its board was not expected today.

RCC Board President Martin Wortendyke did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rápalo had come under criticism by many in the college community for faculty cuts and furloughs and changes to key programs on campus amid a deficit.

His moves earned him "no confidence" votes from key groups, including the Federation of Teachers' local and Faculty Senate on campus.

Short tenure for Rápalo

Rápalo took over as college president in July 2023.

He took over after Michael Baston left the post in July 2022 after about five years. Baston was mid-contract when he took another community college presidency in Ohio.

SUNY Rockland Community College President Lester Edgardo Sandres Rápalo, right, and RCC Board of Trustees Chair Martin Wortendyke, left, at the March 25, 2024 RCC Board of Trustees meeting at the Technology Center at the college in Suffern.

The college then launched a national search.

The selection of Rápalo, the eighth president at RCC, was promoted as a positive step for the community college that serves Rockland County.

With multiple advanced degrees including an MBA, Rápalo was touted at his hiring for his business and educational acumen. Rápalo, who was born in Honduras, speaks Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. RCC serves a diverse population in Rockland, where 21% of the population is foreign-born.

RCC has had 'recurring deficit'

RCC had recently undergone rounds of staff layoffs and furloughs, as well as program changes as the college worked to rope in a recurring deficit that's been estimated at around $4 million.

RCC's Finance & Administration Vice President Victor Anaya in January, then on the job just weeks, told the college's Board of Trustees that cash-flow problems were so severe, he had to shift bills around so he could cover payroll.

Rápalo had repeatedly framed the deficit as a "recurring" issue that was somehow off the radar of college leadership, including the Board of Trustees. He brought in a new fiscal team to straighten out the issue, he had told trustees and the public in past meetings.

Those new administration posts and increased salaries for some administrative posts drew sharp criticism from faculty members who were facing rounds of furloughs.

Staff Writer Alexandra Rivera contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: SUNY RCC president fired amid fiscal woes at Rockland County college