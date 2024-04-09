RCC named an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

Apr. 8—Riverland Community College has announced its designation as an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

According to a press release from the college on Monday, this recognition comes because of the college's efforts to serve the Hispanic community, with 15.8% of its current enrollment comprising Hispanic students.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution by HACU," said Riverland President Kat Linaker. "This milestone is not just a reflection of our growing diverse student population but also symbolizes our broader commitment to provide every enrolled student an opportunity to reach their academic and career goals."

A Hispanic Serving Institution is defined as a college or university where 25% or more of the undergraduate enrollment is Hispanic. This status is a testament to an institution's commitment to serving the needs and educational aspirations of the Hispanic community.

As an Emerging HSI, Riverland is on the path to reaching and surpassing this threshold, based on the upcoming K12 enrollment in its service region.

According to the release, Riverland was the only institution in Minnesota to be named an Emerging HSI in the recent HACU report, setting a significant precedent for higher education in the state.

Riverland will remain committed to enhancing its services and programs to better meet the needs of its Hispanic students and to ensure their success. Riverland also recently became a new Associate Member Institution (AMI) of HACU.

The HACU, established in 1986, advocates for the success of Hispanic students in higher education. HACU represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, and Spain, emphasizing the critical role of HSIs in offering accessible, high-quality education to Hispanic students.