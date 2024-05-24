RC man, 74, jailed on sexual assault of a child charge

May 23—A Royse City man is jailed at the Hunt County Detention Center following his arrest on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14.

Davey Leigh Tarver, 74, was arrested by HCSO deputies on Tuesday at his home on Tuesday. His bond has been set at $300,000, according to jail records.

Continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 is considered a super aggravated offense and carries a punishment range from 25 to 99 years or life in prison without the possibility for parole.

A criminal background check for Carver fond no previous arrests or convictions.