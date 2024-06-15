Razor clamming reopens on the North Coast

The state announced Friday that razor clamming has reopened between Yachats to the Washington state border after tests showed biotoxin levels below the limit for harvest.

The commercial oyster harvest has also reopened in Netarts and Tillamook bays.

Shellfish harvests closed along the coast because of concerns about high levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning, a natural marine biotoxin.

The state said bay clamming and mussel harvesting remains closed along the coast.

The commercial oyster fishery remains closed at Umpqua River and Winchester Bay. The commercial bay clam fishery remains closed along the coast, according to the state.