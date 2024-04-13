Raytown woman facing charges after shots fired in a road rage incident

LIBERTY, Mo. — Officers have arrested a Raytown woman after road rage led to her allegedly shooting a gun.

Shannon Ireland, 36, of Raytown, was arrested after an investigation with several different area police departments.

Smithville man facing charges for October road rage incident in Liberty

Police say that Ireland shot a gun near Kansas Street and I-35.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Ireland with a Class B felony of aiding/abetting a person discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle. She has a $50,000 bond.

Ireland will be in court on Monday for an arraignment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.