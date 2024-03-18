Prosthetic leg links man to multiple kidnappings, rapes over 7 years in KC, police say

A 65-year-old Raytown man is facing several felony charges relating to sexual assaults that date back to 2012, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors have charged Warren Eric Carter with one count of forcible rape, two counts of rape or attempted rape in the first degree; one count of forcible sodomy; three counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree; one count of kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping in the first degree.

The charges relate to the sexual assaults of four women that occurred in Kansas City in July 2012, May 2017, and October and December 2019. Each of the women said their attacker had a prosthetic right leg or had a missing leg, according to court documents.

DNA allegedly linked Carter to two of the rapes. Evidence in one of the women’s sexual assaults was outsourced to an outside crime lab, and the results are still pending.

The results of the fourth sexual assault kit excluded Carter as a DNA contributor. However, the examination was performed several days after the attack, and Carter allegedly used a condom, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the women told police a similar story: Carter offered them a ride or forced them into his vehicle by threatening them with a firearm. Then he drove them to a secluded area and assaulted them, forcing them to do oral sex. The women said he raped or attempted to rape them afterward. They said he was armed with a handgun.

Detectives interviewed Carter after two of the attacks and he allegedly accused the women of being prostitutes. Carter allegedly told police that he frequently patronized prostitutes and, most of the time, didn’t pay what they had agreed upon.

One woman said she called 911 on the evening of May 12, 2017, to report the rape, but gave up after waiting on hold for a long time. She also went to a Kansas City police station the next day but left without speaking to anyone after waiting an extended period.

On May 14, 2017, she went to a hospital to undergo a sexual assault examination. Police responded to the hospital, where they interviewed her.

The woman in the December 2019 attack gave an initial statement to officers and was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination. Detectives tried to contact her again that month but did not get a formal statement. Earlier this month, detectives went to the woman’s home, where she provided a formal statement.

Carter was arrested late Sunday and made his first court appearance on Monday. He was being held on $200,000 bond. A bond review hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on March 25.

Prosecutors advised anyone with reports of similar assaults or attempted assaults to contact the Kansas City Police sex crimes unit at 816-234-5220.

Persons in this or other incidents are encouraged to call the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault at 816-531-0233 or Kris Wade at 816-769-3307.