Raytown man faces murder charge in Blue Springs park shooting that killed two men

An 18-year-old Raytown man is charged with murder in a shooting that killed two men near Blue Springs South High School this month.

Marquis Earl Lee Savannah, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Circuit Court Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, Savannah and a second juvenile suspect in the shooting were not yet in custody.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. April 13 to Wilber Young Park on a shooting call. They found two men shot, one, a 19-year-old, was in a parking lot near volleyball courts. The other, a 20-year-old, was found near a basketball court. Both were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Another 17-year-old man was also shot but received non life-threatening injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police they saw a fist fight in the park escalate to a shooting. Police said they reviewed surveillance footage that showed the fight and the shooting. There were at least eight muzzle flashes shown from a gun police allege Savannah used while shooting one of the victims, according to the affidavit.

A second suspect— a juvenile that police have not named — is seen drawing a handgun and firing shots on surveillance video as well, police said.

A pistol, shell casings, bullets and bullet fragments were collected at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, according to police and prosecutors.

Prosecutors requested Savannah be held on a $500,000 cash bond when apprehended.

The Star’s Noelle Alviz-Gransee contributed to this report.