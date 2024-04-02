Raynham Police investigating an auto theft at local dealership that left mom of five without vehicle

Tiffany Payne doesn’t know why thieves might have targeted her 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee last month.

Payne, a Lexington mother-of-five, said she brought her vehicle to the Central 44 dealership in Raynham for repairs on Feb. 1. Six weeks later, Payne said the dealership told her someone had stolen her Grand Cherokee from the company’s parking lot.

“Like, are you kidding me? I was just in disbelief,” Payne said. “Never did I imagine my car would be stolen out of their lot.”

According to Raynham Police, Payne’s vehicle and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken from 191 New State Highway on March 16. The suspects left behind evidence of a forced entry at the dealership’s rear lot, with visible damage to the company’s east and west gates, investigators said.

“The reporting party…reported to dispatch that it appeared someone had driven through the rear gate at the dealership,” Raynham Police said in a written summary of events. “Moments before [the employee] called the police he was advised by another employee that the rear West gate had been ‘blown apart.’”

The dealership has surveillance cameras but an employee told investigators it’s unclear if the cameras recorded anything because they were “currently being worked on.” One of the workers told police the “[vehicle] doors were usually always locked and the keys were not supposed to be in the vehicles, but [the employee] believed they were inside since they could not locate either vehicle key,” the report said.

Police did not indicate if they have any suspects. The general manager at Central 44 did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Payne said she’s been forced to pay for rental cars, Ubers and Lyfts out of her own pocket. She said she hasn’t received much information from the dealership or investigators.

“I need help,” Payne said. “No one is being transparent. When I call [the dealership], they don’t even know who I am even though I’ve had discussions and conversations with them.”

Payne’s attorney, Richard Ravosa, said the dealership or its insurance company need to help Payne.

“The dealership can’t control if cars get stolen off its premises, I understand that. But what I don’t understand is the lack of communication with Tiffany Payne,” Ravosa said. “This unfortunate incident happened through no fault of Miss Payne. She is not responsible for her car being stolen and there should absolutely be compensation and coverage for that loss.”

With five kids to drive around, Payne said having her own vehicle is a necessity.

“I’m very frustrated,” Payne said. “I’m still responsible for car payments and I don’t even have the car.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

