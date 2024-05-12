Raynham man accused of drunk driving, hitting broken down car on Bourne Bridge

A 21-year-old Raynham man is accused of driving drunk before he hit a broken-down car on the Bourne Bridge, pushing the vehicle into a state police cruiser.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was assisting the broken-down car on the bridge around 2:20 a.m. when a car allegedly driven by James Lewis crossed over the double line. State Police say Lewis’ vehicle hit the disabled car, pushing it into the trooper’s cruiser.

Both Lewis and the driver of the broken-down car suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

After being treated at the hospital, Lewis was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (liquor), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation, according to State Police.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed the front driver’s side of a white sedan damaged and missing its tire.

