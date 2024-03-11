Rayne snow cone stand sells ‘Emily Special’ in honor of late co-owner who died from cancer

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– In recognition of Kidney Cancer Awareness Month, Frozen Rayne snow cones is honoring late co-owner Emily Dupuis with a special snow cone.

Dupuis was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in August of 2022, and sadly lost her battle with kidney cancer in March of 2023. As a token to her appreciation, Frozen Rayne created a snow cone called the ‘Emily Special’, highlighting the work she’s done in the community. Dupuis’ father, Kevin Prejean, said she was known for her loving and kind spirit.

“Emily was always a big giver back to the community and developed little programs and stuff to help the kids,” Prejean said. “They developed this particular snow cone and its been selling well.”

Tiffany Benoit is the current manager of Frozen Rayne. She said she is committed to upholding Dupuis’ vision and legacy of the stand.

“I miss Emily,” Benoit said. “We just want to keep her going, run her snow cone stand the way she wanted us to run it and keep her legacy going. She’d be proud of us right now for what we doing.”

A percentage of the funds collected from Dupuis’ snow cone will be donated to a facility that treats kidney cancer patients. Emily Dupuis’ husband, Brandon Dupuis, said they hope to sell as many snow cones as they can.

“MD Anderson’s a big facility, giving back to that to help someone else, every little bit will help, hopefully we can sell a bunch of these snow cones,” he said.

The ‘Emily Special’ snow cone will be available here at Frozen Rayne Snow cones throughout the entire month of March.

