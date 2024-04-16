Raymore approves $3.7 million settlement with developer to block proposed landfill

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore City Council approved a settlement Monday night with developers of a proposed landfill not to build that landfill.

They’ll buy some of the land and pay those developers not to build a landfill on the rest.

For 630 days, Raymore and surrounding communities have fought a proposed South Kansas City landfill.

They hoped during the past two state legislative sessions to get a bill passed stopping landfills from being built within a mile of another city. But filibusters, including one lasting nine hours this month, blocked a vote in the Senate.

“The lobbyists that have been in place on both sides of the issue have been very effective in the work that they’ve done, so it would have potentially been held up for another fight next year. This ends that fight,” Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said.

The developer, Jennifer Monheiser, own 92 acres. The settlement says Raymore will buy 12 acres outside of the city for a possible future corridor into the city for $440,000. The city will pay the developer $3.29 million to restrict what she and her family can do with the rest of the land, including building a landfill.

“We feel like this particular resolution is fair to all concerned and is reasonable and it saves generations of people in our community from the angst of living next to a landfill,” Turnbow said.

The settlement is contingent upon legislators passing the bill this session giving neighboring communities more of a voice in nearby landfills. Turnbow said that ensures the settlement doesn’t just move the landfill issue to another city’s border.

The settlement will be paid for out of the city’s reserve fund. City staff and Turnbow said that means nothing and the upcoming budget will have to be cut.

Even though Raymore will be signing on the dotted line to pay that $3.73 million, Turnbow said he will ask surrounding communities who passed resolutions opposing the landfill to help pay some of the costs.

Turnbow planned to head to Jefferson City Tuesday to meet with the Monheisers to sign the agreement and meet with state lawmakers in hopes of pushing the stalled legislation forward.

