Rayfield, Pomerantz vie in primary for Democrat nomination for Oregon Attorney General

Former House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, is running in the Democratic primary for Oregon Attorney General against non-profit executive director Shaina Pomerantz.

The winner of the primary election will face the winner of the Republican primary — either Michael Cross or Will Lathrop — in the November general election to replace Attorney general Ellen Rosenblum. She announced in September that she would not see a fourth term.

Rayfield announced he was running for attorney general in October Pomerantz filed on the last day allowed.

Rayfield, a Willamette University College of Law graduate, was elected to the Oregon House in 2014. Before being elected to the Oregon Legislature, he worked for 18 years as a private attorney.

If elected as attorney general, he said he would prioritize supporting working families, protecting Oregonians’ values and policies from national threats, and keeping communities safe.

Pomerantz graduated from Southern University Law Center and was a former civil rights investigator for the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries. She received a $425,000 settlement from BOLI in December from a racial discrimination lawsuit.

She now works as executive director of RACE TALKS, a Portland-based nonprofit. In her voter's pamphlet, she described herself as “the people’s champion” who believes “every Oregonian deserves equal opportunity and representation that is community-based and consumer friendly.” She did not respond to questions from the Statesman Journal.

