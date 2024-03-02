With Raye’s record Brits success, the music industry is gorging itself on humble pie

Could this represent the birth of a new British superstar? It would be an understatement to say this year’s Brit Awards belonged to Raye. It would be more accurate to say 26-year-old soulful singer-songwriter Rachel Keen swept the red carpet, wiped the floor with all opposition and left the British music industry with egg all over its face. This wasn’t so much a victory as an annihilation.

Raye won pretty much every category she was nominated for, collecting a record six (out of seven) awards, including Best Album and Artist of the Year. The previous record for most Brits at a single ceremony was four, jointly held by Blur (1995), Adele (2016) and Harry Styles (2023). Raye may not yet be a household name to rival those stars but that could change very quickly. She also picked up Songwriter and Song of the Year, took the R’n’B gong (but not Pop, like there’s a difference) and was also somewhat ludicrously named Best New Artist too - a further demonstration that after all these decades, the British Phonographic Industry still hasn’t worked out how to run an award show.

It is not a bad return for a woman who was underestimated, underused and undervalued for years. As a teenager, she was signed by major label Polydor (part of Universal), who marketed her as a superficial dance act and refused to release her debut before unceremoniously dropping her in 2022. Raye had to self-fund her 2023 independent debut album My 21st Century Blues, which went on to enjoy critical and commercial success (including smash hit single Escapism). It was the Telegraph’s album of the year, a wonderful balance of modern commercial sounds with deep retro musicality and profound lyricism, the kind of pop music that makes you think pop actually matters. If anyone deserved a told-you-so moment, it was Raye.

You could say it was big of the Brits to unabashedly give Raye this platform, even if the tone of such an emptily flashy ceremony suggests they are not only eating humble pie, they’re gorging on it. The Brits is effectively a prime-time televised advertorial for UK music, promoted with maximum glitter and bombast. Yet it is hard to escape the feeling that it is all window dressing when so few British artists are having genuine commercial impact beyond these shores.

Somehow, the ever-shifting makeup of the voting academy (tinkered with every year to reflect various concerns of inclusivity) resulted in there being no meaningful nominations for a handful of UK stars with genuine global reach – Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and those salty dogs The Rolling Stones. At least Dua Lipa showed up for her Pop Act consolation prize. And the ageless Kylie Minogue graced the ceremony like a pop fairy godmother, accepting a Global Icon award.

What else can be said about this year’s winners not named Raye? The male of the musical species was not completely overlooked. Hard-working groove ensemble Jungle won Best Group, interesting veteran rapper Cassisdead got the nod in the Hip Hop / Grime/Rap category, and ambitious Sheffield sci-fi metal pop monsters Bring Me The Horizon were honoured as best Alternative / Rock act. It was all a bit deserving but underwhelming.

The international winners were all American women, carrying on the rising female narrative of this year’s Grammys, with awards for Sza, Miley Cyrus and singing-songwriting trio Boygenius. Nothing for Taylor Swift, who presumably wouldn’t have known where to put another award without building an extension on one of her eight mansions. Americans rarely turn up for the Brits anyway, and who can blame them? It’s honestly hard to see why the rest of the world should care about a British music business that has been so neglectful of homegrown talent.

I hope that Raye can use this platform to reach out to other markets, because she is the woman with all the gifts, a star for the ages. She lit up this year’s Brits like a Raye of sunshine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.