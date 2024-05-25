Rayburn inmate found guilty of battery after guard attack

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man has been found guilty in a 2023 incident where he attacked a Rayburn Correctional Center guard.

According to documents filed with the Washington Parish District Attorney’s Office, on May 22, 51-year-old Bruce Stipe was found guilty of battery of a correctional facility employee.

Court documents revealed that on Oct. 26, 2023, Rayburn guards were responding to a disturbance at an inmate’s dorm and as they attempted to calm the situation, several inmates reportedly surrounded them and began to verbally attack them.

Mother of West Jefferson High School shooting victim speaks out

The documents noted that during the disturbance Stipe “took a fighting stance” while reportedly saying curse words. He then attacked one of the guards, hitting him in the face and biting him three times, according to court documents.

Nearby guards were able to gain control of Stipe and subdue him.

The guard was treated for his injuries by medical staff at the facility.

Court documents further reveal that the incident marks the second time Stipe has attacked a Rayburn guard following an incident in 2021.

New Orleans police investigating separate shootings an hour apart

Stipe reportedly has a history of prior felony convictions out of New Orleans including attempted murder first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted second-degree murder, earned robbery, simple burglary and simple escape.

He is currently serving a 40-year prison term for attempted murder and escape convictions. Sentencing for Stipe is set for July 8.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.