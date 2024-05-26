Ray Roberts Lake State Park reports lost power, no significant injuries after tornado

Deadly storms felled trees, cut power and caused minor injuries at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas parks officials announced Sunday morning.

A deadly tornado ripped through Sanger, Valley View and other towns surrounding the park Saturday night, eviscerating buildings, flipping cars and injuring dozens. At least two children are among the seven reported fatalities, according to early estimates from officials.

A tornado ripped through Ray Roberts Lake State Park near #Denton yesterday evening.



No significant injuries but several trees are down and the park is without power.



Park is closed until visitor services can be restored.#txwx — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) May 26, 2024

Texas Parks and Wildlife said the park will remain closed “until visitor services can be restored.” One of the park’s Facebook pages said the site will be out of commission until at least next Tuesday.

Officials didn’t specify how many people were on park grounds when the vortex hit or how many sustained injuries.

The park announced on Saturday that it was sold out and had reached capacity.

Shaken but relieved accounts of the storm posted online describe campers taking shelter in park bathrooms as the winds blew past.

“Quail run got hit bad,” said one woman whose parents were at the site. “Lots of campers, trucks and boats with trees down on them or turned over.”