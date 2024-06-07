Ray Mariano: Political power play grabs earmarks in state budget

When state Sen. Dan Foley was campaigning for reelection, he wanted every voter to know how much money he had brought back into his district. And as Majority Leader of the state Senate, he brought home baskets full — to build schools, playgrounds and roads, and to support community organizations. Dozens of important local projects benefited from Foley’s help, which otherwise might have been delayed or not gone forward at all.

The same was true when Joe Early was helping to lead the House Ways and Means Committee. City and community leaders could count on him to deliver funding for their projects.

Each year, every state senator and most state representatives get to add money to the state budget for projects and purposes that will benefit their district. Those in significant leadership positions get to add considerably more money.

For those who hold positions of power in the state Legislature, it’s a matter of considerable pride that they are in a position to get extra cash to help the people who live in their districts. And we cheer for them when they deliver the goods.

Conversely, when someone else does it for some other district, we call it dirty politics and backroom dealing, and decry the unfairness of it all.

They’re called earmarks — money put into the state budget for specific projects within someone’s district. And both Democrats and Republicans have been doing it for as long as anyone can remember.

Here’s how it works. A city leader wants state funds set aside for a particular local project, or the head of a nonprofit health center needs funding for a specific program. He or she contacts a member of the Legislature and asks them to have the money set aside in the state budget. If their request gets included, once the state budget is approved the money is awarded.

Those who benefit love it. Those who get overlooked say the process stinks. I want to be clear that there’s nothing illegal or unethical about it. But it really isn’t fair.

This year, according to a report in The Boston Globe, every state senator will get about $500,000 to fund local projects in their district and that includes the senate’s few Republican senators as well. In past years, the amount has been about the same.

But the Globe report shows that the higher up the political food chain you go, the more dough you get to pass around. Before any of the other senators get to add their earmarks, Senate leadership has included more than $4 million into the state budget to fund their favorite projects and groups in their districts.

Of that amount Senate President Karen Spilka was able to garner about $2.4 million in earmarks, including $1.5 million for a conference and wedding venue in Ashland connected to Framingham State University. That particular project had already received $4.5 million in state funding in recent years. Budget chief Michael Rodrigues got more than $1 million for his district, including $60,000 for the eradication of invasive weeds in a pond in Lakeville.

Overall, Senate earmarks will account for about $24 million. That amount is in addition to tens of millions already proposed by leaders in the House.

Look, I want to be very, very clear about this. Most of these earmarks, things like funding for health centers and local college projects, have considerable merit. But the selection of these projects is not necessarily based on need or merit — although most of the projects are worthy. They are based on power and what an individual official can get for his or her district.

I should point out that the U.S. Congress also allows earmarks. Even the Worcester City Council has a version of earmarks in that district city councilors get to decide which streets get resurfaced and which streets get left behind.

The funding of important public and community projects should be based on merit and should be evaluated against other applicants and chosen based on need and merit, not who controls the purse strings.

