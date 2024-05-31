Ray Mariano: Free community college makes America stronger

How does a poor kid from a struggling working-class family find success in America? What about the kid whose parents aren’t around and where there is little guidance or the newly minted American citizen who wants desperately to succeed in their new country?

In the 20th century, the simple answer was hard work. But that was a different time. In the 21st century, with its advanced technology, along with hard work the answer is more often education — specifically, education beyond high school.

Education has always been the great equalizer. But for many Americans, especially those who have limited means, access to higher education is often out of reach.

Despite substantial financial aid, few low-income kids can consider the staggering costs of a four-year college education. Even a local community college can be prohibitive with tuition, fees, books and supplies costing close to $8,000 a year. Now that might not sound like a lot of money, but for a family barely making ends meet, that number can slam the door shut on someone’s dreams.

Today, Massachusetts faces a double-edged problem: thousands of young people who graduate from high school and then wander aimlessly without direction, and employers who can’t find skilled employees to fill thousands of vacant positions. The answer, at least in part, to these problems is community college.

Fortunately, our state Senate has a plan to tackle the problem — free community college tuition.

MassEducate

Currently, Massachusetts offers free community college tuition for those attending nursing programs and for students over 25. Almost immediately, those programs reversed a long trend of declining enrollment, adding more than 5,000 students to the state’s 15 community colleges.

To add to that success, the members of the state Senate recently unveiled MassEducate, a proposal for tuition-free community college for all Massachusetts students. Additionally, students who make 125% or less of the state’s median income would also qualify for a stipend to help with books, supplies and other costs.

The Senate’s proposal is hardly groundbreaking. In 2015, Tennessee initiated the country’s first free community college tuition program, Tennessee Promise. Today, about two-thirds of the states offer free community college programs.

Massachusetts senators deserve considerable credit for insisting that this program be included in the current state budget deliberations. State Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, called the program “a game changer, putting higher education within reach for countless students who may otherwise be unable to pursue it.”

In addition, the Senate’s budget includes other investments in higher education, including an historic $105 million investment in providing additional tuition assistance to be used by Massachusetts residents attending public colleges.

Why free tuition makes sense

Here’s why the Senate’s plan makes sense.

First, community colleges help produce trained employees for area businesses, something many businesses need desperately. Today, the fastest-growing sectors of the economy — health care, computers, and information technology — all require a college credential that can be filled by our community colleges. If Massachusetts is going to continue to grow and compete, it must provide employers with the skilled labor force that they need.

Second, community colleges serve those most in need of help. They provide the bridge that brings low-income students and students of color into higher education, reducing income and racial disparities. In Massachusetts, about half of the students attending community college demonstrate significant financial need and 70% are only able to attend part time. Additionally, more than half are students of color.

Further, free tuition programs have proven to dramatically increase graduation rates. In Rhode Island, free tuition led to a graduation rate that tripled and increased graduation rates for students of color ninefold.

Third, research shows that the private and public benefit of free community college tuition outweighs the program costs. Experts estimate that the Senate’s free community college program would increase tax revenue and reduce unemployment costs to the state by about $25 million. The program is also estimated to increase enrollment by as many as 40,000 students and increase earnings for participants by approximately $170 million annually.

Oh, I almost forgot the best part. All of this is being paid for by the new so-called millionaire’s tax. So unless you fit into that category, it won’t cost you a penny. In fact, you’ll benefit from the increased taxes and reduced costs generated.

Free community college tuition isn’t a good idea — it’s a great idea! It’s not a handout. It’s a hand-up. Equally as important, it will provide companies across the state with the trained workers that they so desperately need.

Yes, I know that there will be some who will bust a blood vessel screaming about giving anything away for free to those in need. “When I was growing up, no one handed me anything.” I’ve heard it a thousand times.

But those of us who live in the present realize that the education and training requirements of the current workplace demand that we do more.

Think of it this way. There was a time in America when high school was not available to every child. Fortunately, our leaders realized that if we wanted our country to compete with the rest of the world, we needed to do more. Had our leaders listened to the negative voices, America would not be where it is today.

Strengthening all of the members of America’s team gives our country the greatest chance of continuing to lead the world. All of the dopey hats and useless political slogans won’t make America great. But a college education, for those who might otherwise be left behind, just might.

Email Raymond V. Mariano at rmariano.telegram@gmail.com. He served four terms as mayor of Worcester and previously served on the City Council and School Committee. He grew up in Great Brook Valley and holds degrees from Worcester State College and Clark University. He was most recently executive director of the Worcester Housing Authority. His column appears weekly in the Sunday Telegram. His endorsements do not necessarily reflect the position of the Telegram & Gazette.

