Rawlings, Romney men sentenced in federal court

Apr. 18—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Rawlings, Maryland, man and a Romney man were sentenced recently for fentanyl distribution in Mineral and Hampshire counties, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Russell Guy Fitzgerald, 61, of Rawlings, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Fitzgerald was selling fentanyl from his Maryland home and a home in Mineral County. Searches of both locations resulted in the seizure of fentanyl capsules, methamphetamine, cocaine and 20 firearms.

Dylan Moyers, 24, of Romney, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in selling heroin and fentanyl in Hampshire and Mineral counties, authorities said.

Moyers' home was reportedly used as a heroin and fentanyl sales hub for the operation.