Rawlings man dies in U.S. 220 crash

Mar. 16—CRESAPTOWN — A Rawlings man died late Friday after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. Route 220 near Pinto Road, Maryland State Police said.

James Eugene Bookheimer Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:11 p.m. crash that occurred when his 2005 Hyundai XG traveled off the roadway and through a yard before colliding with a tree, police said.

Troopers were initially called to the Circle K store in Bel Air for a reported assault at 8:43 p.m. Witnesses told troopers Bookheimer left the store's parking lot, heading south on U.S. 220 at an apparent high rate of speed. His vehicle then reportedly continued south in the northbound lane. When approaching oncoming traffic, the vehicle swerved to the right and traveled off the roadway north of Pinto Road.

Route 220 was closed for about three hours while police reconstructed the crash. The investigation is continuing.