Ravens' Smith, Redskins' Breeland fined $18,231 for hits

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs away from Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 by the NFL for hits last weekend.

Smith was called for roughing the passer after hitting Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers.

Breeland made a horsecollar tackle of Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter of the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs last Monday night.

Oakland punter Marquette King was docked $9,115 by the league after he threw a football at a Denver Broncos player following a failed fake punt. He was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jacksonville linebacker Paul Posluszny was fined $9,115 for taunting Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue after Donahue got hurt during a punt when he hit the Jaguars veteran.

Philadelphia's Vinny Curry and Indianapolis' Jonathan Hankins were also fined $9,115 — both for unnecessary roughness.

