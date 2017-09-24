Ravens play Londoner Eluemunor in loss to Jaguars

LONDON (AP) — Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, born in London, not only is active for the first time in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, he has played.

Eluemunor got onto the field at right guard several times, beginning in the first half.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, he was 12 when he saw the first NFL game played in London on television and decided he wanted to play football.

Ravens running back Terrance West and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, each considered questionable with an ankle injury during the week, are active.

Inactive for the Ravens are OL Tony Bergstrom and DEs Chris Wormley and Bronson Kaufusi, with TE Maxx Williams, DT Brandon Williams, OT Dieugot Joseph and CB Jaylen Hill previously ruled out.

For the Jaguars, RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Jalen Myrick, QB Ryan Nassib and OLs Josh Walker and William Poehls are inactive, with WR Jaelen Strong and LB Lerentee McCray also ruled out during the week.

Houston-New England

Texans: Starting WR Will Fuller (shoulder), starting CB Kevin Johnson (knee), starting G Jeff Allen (ankle), RB Alfred Blue (ankle), WR Andy Jones, G Jah Reid, and DE Carlos Watkins are not suited up.

Patriots: Starting LB Dont'a Hightower is out for the second straight week with a knee injury. Also inactive are RB Rex Burkhead (ribs) CB Eric Rowe (groin), T Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion), WR/special teams captain Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Harvey Langi, OL Cole Croston.

Tampa Bay-Minnesota

Buccaneers: DT Chris Baker, LB Kwon Alexander, CB Brent Grimes, DE Jacquies Smith, OT Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair.

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Rodney Adams, WR Stacy Coley, G Danny Isidora, OT Aviante Collins, DT Jaleel Johnson, DE Tashawn Bower.

Miami-New York Jets

Dolphins: CB Cordrea Tankersley, CB Torry McTyer, LB Rey Mauluga, G Isaac Asiata, T Eric Smith, T Sam Young, DT Jordan Phillips.

JETS: QB Christian Hackenberg, G Brian Winters, WR Chad Hansen, CB Derrick Jones, S Rontez Miles, TE Eric Tomlinson, TE Jordan Leggett.

New Orleans-Carolina

Saints: QB Taysom Hill, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Westin Carr, OT Terron Armstead, OT Zach Strief, CB Sterling Moore, DE Al-Quadrin Muhammad.

Panthers: RB Cameron Artis-Payne, DE Daeshon Hall, LB Jeremy Cash, C Ryan Kalil, OT John Theus, QB Brad Kaaya, CB LaDarius Gunter.

Atlanta-Detroit

Falcons: Missing starters DE Vic Beasley (hamstring), RT Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and DL Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle).

Lions: Missing starters LB Jarrad Davis (concussion), S Tavon Wilson (shoulder) and C Travis Swanson (ankle). Ty Sambrailo, acquired from Denver earlier this month, will start in Schraeder's place.

Pittsburgh-Chicago

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OT Jerald Hawkins , OT Marcus Gilbert, standout rookie LB T.J. Watt (groin), DE Stephon Tuitt.

Bears: G Kyle Long is making his first start since Nov. 13 after being sidelined because of a right ankle injury. CB Prince Amukamara (right ankle) is available for the first time as a Bear. G Josh Sitton, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell, DL John Jenkins, TE Daniel Brown.

New York Giants-Philadelphia

Giants: They are missing two starters, LB B.J. Goodson and OT Bobby Hart. Also out are RB Wayne Gallman, TE Matt LaCosse, QB Davis Webb, LB J.T. Thomas, and DE Avery Moss.

Eagles: They are missing four members of their secondary, including starting CB Ronald Darby and starting S Rodney McLeod. Also out are DB Jaylen Watkins, S Corey Graham, DE Steven Means, WR Shelton Gibson, and DT Destiny Vaeao.

Denver-Buffalo

Broncos: Starting LT Garett Bolles is active after hurting his leg in win over Dallas last week. Not active are QB Paxton Lynch, RB Devontae Booker, CB Brendan Langley. OL Billy Turner, DL Ahtyba Rubin, WR Jordan Taylor and NT Kyle Peko.

Bills: Inactive are LT Cordy Glenn, DTs Marcell Dareus, Jerel Worthy and Deandre Coleman, RB Joe Banyard, WR Khari Lee.

Cleveland-Indianapolis

Browns: Top overall draft pick DL Myles Garrett will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Also out are QB Cody Kessler, WR Sammie Coates, LB Jamie Collins Sr. , OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, and DL T.Y. McGill.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, CB Vontae Davis, RB Marlon Mack, CB Quincy Wilson, LB Anthony Walker, C Ryan Kelly, WR Chester Rogers.

