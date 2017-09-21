Ravens-Jaguars Capsule

BALTIMORE (2-0) vs. JACKSONVILLE (1-1)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT, at London's Wembley Stadium, CBS and Yahoo

OPENING LINE - Baltimore by 5 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Baltimore 2-0, Jacksonville 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 11-9

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Jaguars 19-17, Sept. 25, 2016

LAST WEEK - Ravens beat Browns 24-10; Jaguars lost to Titans 37-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 8, Jaguars No. 21

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (T3), PASS (19)

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (12), PASS (17)

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (9), PASS (26)

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (29), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - First of five NFL games being played abroad in 2017. ... Teams playing for fourth consecutive year. Last two decided by two points. ... Ravens making debut in NFL International Series. ... Ravens 2-0 for sixth time in team history. ... Baltimore first NFL team since 1982 with at least four interceptions and three sacks in each of first two games. ... Ravens lead league in takeaways (10), interceptions (eight) and turnover margin (plus-7). ... Ravens Pro Bowl RG Marshal Yanda out for season after breaking left ankle last week. Tony Bergstrom replaces him. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has three of team's eight sacks. Baltimore 18-1 when he has at least two sacks. Suggs has 6 ½ sacks in six career games against Jacksonville. "I'm waiting for him to retire," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone quipped. "You know what I'm saying? Every time we play against him, he's always had key plays, he's always wreaked havoc." ... Jaguars playing fifth consecutive year at historic Wembley Stadium. Have won last two. ... Jacksonville has deal to play one home game annually in London through 2020. ... Jaguars WR Allen Hurns needs one TD catch Sunday to join Brandon Lloyd as only players in NFL history with three at Wembley. ... RB Leonard Fournette is first rookie in Jacksonville history with rushing touchdown in each of first two games. ... Jaguars have just three 100-yard rushing performances in 20 games against Baltimore. Only one (Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011) since 2002. ... Fantasy Tip: Hurns is must-start in London, where he has made play of game each of last two years.

