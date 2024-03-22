Ravens free agency tracker

Mar. 22—By Dillon Mullan — dmullan@baltsun.com

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Eugene Edward Golden, 37, used dating and prostitution websites to meet six women he then paid to produce sexually explicit videos and images of children, according to court documents.

Golden also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child. He was initially charged, too, with possession of child pornography, the documents said.

He faces 90 years in prison, according to the documents.

A Howard County detective investigating a 15-year-old girl soliciting prostitution online first discovered Golden, the documents said. Howard County Police searched the girl's phone and found conversations with Golden, who was unknown to law enforcement at the time, according to the documents. Police then searched Golden's Google and Apple accounts, the documents said.

"The investigation has also revealed Golden solicited the production of a number of these child pornography files from various third parties, who appear to have engaged in child sex abuse, including physical abuse of infants and toddlers, at the behest of Golden and in exchange for financial compensation," prosecutors said in the documents.

The six women who sent Golden images videos were arrested in December 2022 in Baltimore, January 2023 in Mississippi and Tennessee, March 2023 in Baltimore, June 2023 in Virginia and June 2023 in Prince George's County, according to the documents, and all charged with receipt of child pornography and child sex trafficking.

A public defender who represented Golden was not immediately available for comment Thursday evening.

