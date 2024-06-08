Service to Ravenna honored at annual Raven Awards

Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ryann Cline leads the 2024 Raven Award Ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Several businesses and individuals were recognized Wednesday for their contributions to Ravenna at the annual Raven Awards.

Honorees included Patti Hicks, Lifetime Achievement; Rebecca Schneider, Volunteer of the Year; Josh Myers, Citizen of the Year; Clint Marsh, Honorary Award; and Cory Rabatin, Young Entrepreneur.

Ryan, Cline stands with 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Patti Hicks after Hicks accepted her honor at the 2024 Raven Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Sean Short, who submitted Hicks' nomination, listed organizations for which Hicks volunteers, starting when her daughter was a Girl Scout. Hicks is a trustee and former president of Ravenna Balloon A-Fair, secretary of the chamber and on the executive board of Ravenna Rotary Club. She also volunteers at Haven of Portage County and Center of Hope during Christmas assistance. In 2016, the chamber recognized her as Volunteer of the Year. But he said her "greatest achievement" is her two adult children.

Patti Hicks speaks to an audience gathered in the Ravenna High School auditorium after receiving the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2024 Raven Award ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Ryann Cline, executive director of the chamber, said Hicks balked when she learned she was chosen for the award, saying there were many who were more deserving. She stressed that Hicks is not done just because the award is named "Lifetime Achievement."

"She still has a lot of life to give," she said. "She's not done yet."

Cory Rabatin, known in Ravenna as the Wiener Guy, receives the 2023 Young Entrepreneur Award on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Rabatin is the first recipient of the Young Entrepreneur award, created when chamber board members suggested young business owners should be recognized. Cline said few people know Rabatin by his real name, preferring to call him "The Weiner Guy." Rabatin, who first got to know Cline while promoting his business on Facebook Live, has expanded his business from a tent and tables to a food truck. "They have a small team, but he has big dreams," she said.

He thanked his family who came to see him receive the award.

"Never give up on your dreams, man," he said.

Clint Marsh, owner and founder of War Horse Ink, speaks after receiving the 2023 Honorary Way Award on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Marsh, owner of War Horse Ink, has expanded his shop nine times. He is a U.S. Army veteran who began drawing as a form of therapy, and eventually moved into tattoo design. The shop often hosts food, toy and benefit drives to help people in need and various causes. In addition to his business, Marsh is a volunteer firefighter and EMT, and is part of the Portage County Water Rescue team.

"My plans are to continue serving this community, and continue doing good things for this community," he said.

Josh Myers receives the 2023 Citizen of the Year Award during the 2024 Raven Award ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Myers, owner of Myers Appliance, has donated appliances to The Haven of Portage County; gave a large flag to Ravenna High School; supported a high school soccer club; and donated landscaping to the Ravenna 7 movie theater. Cline said when she called Myers to tell him he had received the award, he asked "Why?" Cline told him he does a lot for the community "but it's behind the scenes."

"That's how I like it," he replied.

Rebecca Schneider thanks the audience after being awarded the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award during the 2024 Raven Award ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna.

Schneider was nominated by Marquice Seward, program manager of Kent Social Services. Seward said Schneider is president of Raven Packs, which helps children in need in Ravenna City Schools. She also helps maintain the flower bed at Ravenna Fire Department, where her father once served as a captain.

She works as a Kent Police dispatcher and volunteers at Kent Social Services, helping with its social media platform. She volunteers with The Lord's Lunch in Kent, has emceed for Ravenna Balloon A-Fair in 2022 and 2023, and organizes the Hunger Challenge between the Kent and Ravenna mayors.

Schneider encouraged audience members to get involved with their community.

"It doesn't take a lot of money, and it doesn't take a lot of time," she said. "Please get involved. You will never regret doing something but you will always regret doing nothing."

Fallen Schwab-Davis speaks to the audience after receiving the 2023 Honorary Way award, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna, Ohio.

New businesses that were recognized included Horseshoe Diner, Reach Counseling Center, SuperGood, Silver & Scents, Spiritual Alley Tea, Ravenna Uptown Subs, All Out Concrete, Senior Benefit Advantage, The Vape Boutique, Metro by T-Mobile, On Mission Firearms, Ravenna Nutrition, Crazy Boars Custom Cycles, and Freedom Construction Supply.

Renovated businesses included WILLO Wash, Circle K, McDonalds, PNC Bank, Etna House, Portage County Commissioners, and the Breast Health Center at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Those recognized for new construction include Spectrum Machine and English Pub & Bistro.

Jonathan Floyd receives the 2023 Honorary Way award during the 2024 Raven Award ceremony, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna, Ohio.

Recipients of scholarships from the Class of 2024 − Mackenna Kading, Michael Myers and Ryan Hall − were recognized.

Honorary Way recipients Fallon Schwab Davis and Jonathan Floyd also were recognized.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Ryann Cline, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, announces the winners of 2023 Raven Awards at the 2024 Raven Award ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ravenna, Ohio. (Credit: Matthew Brown, Akron Beacon Journal)

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Service to Ravenna honored at annual Raven Awards