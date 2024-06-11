Ravenna arson suspect not competent to stand trial

A woman charged with setting a Ravenna apartment building on fire in March has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The determination was made Tuesday morning during a competency evaluation hearing in Portage County Common Pleas Court. According to court records, though, officials say she could be restored to competency.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered that the woman be committed to Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare in Sagamore Hills Township for treatment. A competency evaluation hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 9.

The Record-Courier is not identifying the woman due to her mental health crisis.

Firefighters and Ravenna Police responded to a fire at the three-story Hazen Avenue apartment building during the early evening March 17. About a dozen residents living in the dozen units were evacuated, along with a dog belonging to one of the residents. No serious injuries were reported.

After officers saw the woman with burns and cuts on her arms, police said she made statements about “Trump and Biden sending people to kill her." The woman allegedly admitted to starting a fire in the middle of her second-floor apartment's living room, opening a sliding glass door and watching the fire spread throughout the building, said police.

EMS treated the woman at the scene, then took her to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

After a second fire erupted two days later on the building's third floor, destroying what was left of the roof, the building was condemned, and it was demolished March 21. Due to extensive damage from the first fire, the cause of the second could not be determined, the fire department said.

The woman is facing 23 felony counts in a grand jury indictment. This includes 11 counts each of first-degree felony aggravated arson, in connection to the other tenants in the building, and second-degree felony aggravated arson due to damage to their apartments.

She is also charged with a single count of fifth-degree felony cruelty to a companion animal because of the dog.

