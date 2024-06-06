Rattlesnake, bobcat square off in heated desert battle caught on camera

A bobcat prowling for a snack in the Arizona desert earlier this week got a little more than it expected when it went after a rattler warming its body in the morning sun, video shows.

Officials at Saguaro National Park posted footage of the fight to social media on Monday, calling the brave little bobcat a “true Tucson wildcat” for going after one of the desert’s most feared reptiles.

In the video, the bobcat is seen repeatedly swatting at the venomous snake before leaping and twisting in midair as the snake strikes in an attempt to defend itself.

Bobcat and rattlesnake fight in an Arizona desert on June 3, 2024. (Saguaro National Park)

Bobcats, which can weigh between 12 and 25 pounds, are mostly carnivorous, feeding on rabbits, rodents, birds, porcupines, raccoons, deer fawns, insects and, yes, reptiles, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The wild cats are also known to prey on domesticated pets and small livestock.

It’s unclear if this bobcat got what it wanted, but when the rattlesnake retreated into the brush, the cat did not appear ready to give up on the potentially deadly breakfast option.

