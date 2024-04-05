Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old walking ahead of grandpa on Arizona trail, officials say

A 3-year-old was walking ahead of his grandpa on an Arizona trail when he was bitten by a rattlesnake, fire officials said.

Rescuers responded to the incident at 10:58 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, on the Granite Mountain trail, the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a news release.

As firefighters responded to the area, the grandpa reached the trailhead and was carrying the boy in his arms, fire officials said.

The rattlesnake had bitten his leg, officials said. He was treated with antivenom and taken to a children’s hospital, the fire department’s Captain Dave Folio told McClatchy News.

He was in stable condition, Folio said.

105 rattlesnake reports

It’s not the first time this season that firefighters have responded to rattlesnake calls, he said.

Last month alone, firefighters had 105 “calls for service” regarding the snakes.

Folio said people report snakes that appear at their front door, garage or if it threatens their pet. In these cases, the snake is picked up and moved back to the desert, he said.

“It’s really rare we go out there and remove a snake,” Folio said. “It has to be threatening someone or blocking an exit or entrance.”

But the department doesn’t get many calls from people on trails.

“They don’t chase you. They are not threatening. You come into their space and they sense that heat signature. That rattle goes off and they warn you,” Folio said.

Rattlesnakes are coming out

Arizona rattlesnake season starts in March and runs through October, according to the city of Buckeye.

The cold-blooded reptiles typically come out of hiding in the morning to soak up the sun until about 2 or 3 p.m., Folio said.

Hikers should take extra precautions to avoid running into these snakes, including looking out for them basking in the sun.

A flashlight should also be used if the sun goes down during a hike because rattlesnakes are more active at night during the summer months, city officials said.

Hikers should also avoid reaching into bushes or holes and other places where they can’t see.

What to know about snake bites

Venomous snakes bite more than 7,000 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“About 5 of those people die,” the CDC said. “The number of deaths would be much higher if people did not seek medical care.”

Rattlesnakes, copperheads, cottonmouths and coral snakes are all venomous snakes that live in the U.S.

If you see a snake, back away slowly and don’t touch it. Here’s what the CDC says you should do if a snake bites you:

Try to remember the color and shape of the snake. It could help with treating the bite.

Stay calm and still to slow down the spread of venom.

Seek medical care as soon as possible.

Apply first aid if you can’t get to the hospital quickly.

Wash the wound with warm, soapy water.

Cover the bite with a clean cloth or dressing.

Don’t slash the wound with a knife or try to suck out venom.

Don’t apply ice to the wound.

