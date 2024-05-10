Raton man charged with assault, stealing school bus

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Raton Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a school bus. Officers responded to a call around 4:42 p.m. about a man wandering around a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Patrick Salazar and told him to leave the area.

They were then approached by a man who said he had been hit in the face and told police where his attacker was. That’s where they say they found Salazar driving a Cimmaron Municipal School bus and trying to leave the area. Officers got the bus stopped and arrested Salazar. The victim told police he was doing a routine inspection of the bus when he was attacked by Salazar.

Salazar is charged with robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and aggravated battery.

