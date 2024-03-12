Rather to speak on "A New Cosmology" at ORION science, astronomy club meeting

The next ORION program will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the City Room (Room A-111), Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus. The title of the program is “A New Cosmology” and the Speaker is John D.G. Rather. The program is open to the public.

A summary of the program follows, according to a news release.

John D.G. Rather

Cosmology is the science of the universe. Many readers have heard of the Big Bang theory, but few realize that currently there are growing tensions among scientists concerning how emerging discoveries in Astronomy and Quantum Mechanics are challenging the widely believed Big Bang. This talk looks beyond the growing tensions to offer new alternative concepts that solve many of the conundrums emerging from breakthrough astronomical observations. This discussion will extend to our human consciousness and our possible role in the enduring mysteries of life in the universe.

Rather is known internationally as a scientific innovator and creator of major technology programs. He obtained his bachelor's degree in physics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his master's degree and Ph.D. in astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley. His experience in business and government spans defense, space, medical, and industrial communities. Rather worked in physics and space research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory before moving into private business and US government senior appointments. As Vice-President of Kaman Aerospace Corporation, he created StarLab, which with co-contractors became the largest R&D program of the Strategic Defense Initiative with total funding of $630 Million. In 1990, Dr.Rather was recruited to NASA HQ to accelerate space systems development. In 1992, he served as chairman of the NASA/Department of Energy study of asteroid impact prevention mandated by the U.S. House of Representatives. Asteroid 7290 is named “Johnrather” in his honor.

For more than 20 years he was also a contributor at the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency. Rather moved back to Oak Ridge in 2006 and founded RCIG Inc. and Sisyphus Energy Inc. to create and develop focused revolutionary technology breakthroughs for commercial clients.

ORION is a science and astronomy club centered in Oak Ridge supporting the Tamke-Allan Observatory in Kingston.

