Rather than focus only on rebuilding prisons, it is time to focus on reforming the system

Florida's prison system, according to a study by KPMG, needs $2.2 billion "for immediate fixes." The Florida Legislature has approved $100 million in recurring funds, well short of what is needed.

KPMG was paid $2 million by lawmakers to develop a 20-year plan. It found that a third of the state’s correctional facilities were in critical or poor condition. In essence, these aging facilities are falling apart. And more prisoners are on the way. The situation is bad enough to post a security risk for inmates as well as guards.

Jackie Dunn poses with her son Lucas, who was convicted of DUI-manslaughter after a Nov. 14, 2020, crash in Suwannee County that killed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ted Reese. Jackie Dunn founded Data 4 Change, a nonprofit that examines issues with Florida's prisons.

Arguments in favor of spending more money on prisons aren't popular in Tallahassee, and $100 million seems like quite a lot of money. Lawmakers' views on the subject would no doubt be more favorable toward more spending were ever have been to prison, or had a relative sent to prison.

"A vast majority of legislators will never step foot inside of a prison to visit during their entire eight years of office,” Jeff Brandes, a former Republican state lawmaker from St. Petersburg tells Daytona Beach News-Journal reporter Mark Harper, who wrote Sunday's cover story on the subject. Brandes started a think tank, the Florida Policy Project.

Harper spoke with prison advocates about the problems. Families of inmates. Mothers, sisters, daughters, fiancées and other loved ones. Also former inmates themselves.

Jackie Dunn of Fernandina Beach is a data analyst, Mark writes. The arrest and conviction of her son in a fatal DUI wreck disrupted her life in multiple ways, but mostly by opening her eyes to the challenges of the corrections system.

Florida's criminal justice and corrections system needs changes, she says, "but lawmakers are not brave enough to make the moves."

It seems that one of the best approaches to spending less on prisons would be to have fewer prisoners.

Harper writes that Florida is the far-and-away leader of states with inmates serving life sentences. And that lawmakers have not put in place major reforms such as implementing access to parole or rescinding the 1990s-era "two-strikes-you're-out" law.

Consulting firm KPMG examined Florida's prisons and released a report in 2023 showing that 16 of the 119 facilites scored as "critical," meaning that at least 60% of their capital needs were considered immediate. Another 25 sites were rated "poor."

Those are issues that seem to demand further attention.

One example Harper points out is the story of Steve Brana who had been in prison for nearly 25 years of a life sentence, a young man who dreamed of becoming a Navy diver. Instead, in 1997, he was convicted of armed robbery, his second strike under Florida’s then-new Prison Releasee Reoffender Law.

In the 1990s, “three-strikes-you're-out" laws were all the rage. Prison experts In recent years have been rethinking the wisdom of those policies, which take the power of sentencing out of the hands of judges. Florida lawmakers decided to go even further and pass a two-strikes law.

That means judges must give enhanced sentences to people convicted of felonies within three years of their release from prison after first being convicted of a felony carrying at least a one-year sentence. For some felonies, that means 30 years without the possibility of parole. For others, it could result in life, Harper writes.

Brana was arrested at age 16, and charged with a string of burglaries. He was convicted as an adult and served nearly four years in prison. A year after his release, he was convicted of armed robbery. Two strikes. Life sentence at age 22.

You can easily argue Brana could have avoided jail by not committing a crime, but is a life sentence necessary?

The Florida Campaign for Justice Reform argues that the state's criminal justice system is structured to punish individuals rather than to rehabilitate them. Maybe it is time to focus more on reforms than incarceration.

