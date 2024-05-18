Rathdrum man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape charges stemming from 2002 California case

May 17—Local law enforcement agencies on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old Rathdrum man tied to a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case in California, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office, Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Eric J. Ferguson at about 4:50 p.m. Ferguson was wanted by the Oakley Police Department in Oakley, California, on charges stemming from a 2002 kidnap and rape of a child. Ferguson was 29 at that time and allegedly used a weapon during the commission of the crimes.

Contra Costa County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Ferguson, charging him with rape of an incompetent person, forcible oral copulation and kidnapping for rape, according to the release.

"Kootenai County is a safer place because Ferguson is now in jail," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said in the release. "A firearm was used in this alleged violent sexual attack and the suspect needs to be held accountable for his actions."

Ferguson was in the Kootenai County Jail Friday awaiting extradition.

The jail roster indicated law enforcement arrested Ferguson at 23043 N. Ranch View Drive northeast of Rathdrum. Kootenai County property records indicate Ferguson co-owns the property.