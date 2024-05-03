Rasmussen selected to lead Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools as next superintendent

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The current principal of Lincoln High School has been selected to replace Craig Broeren as the next superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools.

Ronald Rasmussen's contract will officially be approved by the WRPS Board of Education on Monday, and he will begin his duties as superintendent on July 1, the board announced in a Friday afternoon news release.

Ronald Rasmussen

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next leader of WRPS," Rasmussen commented in the release. "As a long-time member of the Wisconsin Rapids community and a proud parent of a son and daughter who have received exceptional educational experiences here, I have seen first-hand how fortunate we are to have such amazing schools in our community. I am committed to continuously developing our great schools through strong relationships with, and among, our School Board, staff members, parents and students."

Rasmussen has extensive and ongoing studies in education that include a master's degree in educational leadership from Marian University and a bachelor's degree in history, political science and secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He is currently pursuing an education specialist in educational administration-superintendent degree from the UW-Superior.

Rasmussen has served as principal of Lincoln High School since 2012. He also has served as principal at Mauston High School, associate principal at Reedsburg Area High School, and was a social studies instructor at Reedsburg Area High School.

“We are extremely pleased to name Ronald Rasmussen as our next superintendent," said School Board President John Krings. "The board believes that Mr. Rasmussen’s collaborative, visionary leadership style and deep passion for public education will have a positive impact on student achievement and success in our district. His strong community ties will continue to assist the district in expanding partnerships that are built on trust and transparency. While this will be a new role with expanded responsibilities for Mr. Rasmussen, it will also be an opportunity for the board to work closely with him to develop and leverage his skills for the benefit of the organization and all stakeholders."

Krings also said the school board appreciates all of the feedback and participation it received from the community through the superintendent search process.

The announcement comes just over two months after current superintendent Craig Broeren announced his resignation effective June 30 after leading the school district for seven years. Broeren announced previously that he has accepted the position of superintendent of the St. Croix Falls School District and will begin his role there starting July 1.

"I am excited to engage community members, local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and higher educational partners in developing and maintaining a top-notch school system," Rasmussen said. "I look forward to working collaboratively with all of our stakeholders to create a long-term vision for our school district that’s built upon integrity, transparency and trust.”

