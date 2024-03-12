Raskin says 'the tyrants of the world win' in hearing on Biden's memory, handling of classified documents
Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin criticized a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday about a report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents. Former special counsel Robert Hur appeared and gave testimony about his report, in which he characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” At the hearing Raskin asked, “Who wins with this ludicrous, embarrassing spectacle? ... The tyrants of the world win.” Raskin added, “They have one more reason to celebrate Donald Trump and his cult followers, who’ve completely lost their way.”