After rash of homicides, families at OKC housing complex mourn 'good people'

Marcus Wren sits on his porch Wednesday at Will Rogers Courts in Oklahoma City as he talks about the recent killing of his brother-in-law, Anthony Hines, at the complex. The Will Rogers Courts complex has been the scene of three fatal shootings in late May.

Marcus Wren, 36, was sitting on the porch of his southwest Oklahoma City home Wednesday, with the sounds of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” playing loudly on a speaker inside of the red-brick apartment behind him and barking dogs gathering around the concrete steps in front of him.

Jagged bullet holes were still visible in the screen door to his home, and he pointed at the stains of blood still present on the sides of his porch. He had seen two men — including his own brother-in-law, 38-year-old Anthony Hines — die on the same porch in recent days.

“The first death was my brother, Anthony,” Wren said of Hines, who died of gunshot wounds May 22. “He was a good dude, man. All he did was take care of his daughters, man. He was walking back and forth from here all the way to downtown and the Sheraton Hotel to work as a prep cook, trying to become a chef.”

Three fatal shootings within six days in late May have shaken the residents at Will Rogers Courts, a 348-unit public housing development on 1620 Heyman St. dating back to the Great Depression. The complex — surrounded by South Rotary Park and the Wheeler District and Stockyards City neighborhoods — has long struggled with crime and poverty, but even police working the area regularly found the most recent rash of shootings notable.

“Two at the same address and one about a block over,” Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said Wednesday. “(Hines’) homicide happened last week, and the other two were from over the Memorial Day weekend, both within just hours of each other.”

Investigators say Hines was shot after a verbal altercation with a group of at least four men, who had appeared uninvited at a high school graduation party for one of Hines’ relatives, according to a police affidavit.

Several witnesses told police Hines was shot multiple times as he ran into the home. Wren remembered his desperate attempts to keep his brother-in-law awake as he struggled to lift him and walk him to the porch.

“He closed his eyes, and I got some cold water and I threw it on him,” Wren said. “He said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it,’ and I said, ‘(expletive), don’t talk like that, bro.’ But then he stopped breathing, so I slapped him, like, ‘Wake up, wake up,’ and he woke up.’

“I’m like, ‘Come on, bro, you got it, you got it!’ And he breathed heavy and was like, ‘I love you, son.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, bro? Wake up, bro, wake up!’ But he stopped and he didn’t breathe no more.”

Hines is only the latest family member to die. Wren’s younger brother was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway. His older brother died of a drug overdose. His mother died of cancer. Wren realized he could have come close to losing a nephew during the May 22 shooting, as well, but gunshot injuries to that nephew’s leg and thigh were not life-threatening.

“I still ain’t been able to grieve over a lot of stuff, you know?” Wren said. “You know how many obituaries I can pull out?”

Two other people were also shot and killed at the complex Sunday, May 26. April Coppock, 43, was found dead from gunshot wounds in her duplex that afternoon.

Then, later that same night, police were again called to the site of the May 22 homicide, where another man had been shot to death. The Oklahoma City Police Department had not publicly confirmed his identity by Friday afternoon, but said the man died on the same porch as Hines.

Wren said officers investigating Hines’ killing were concerned Wren could have been targeted May 26. In the past he has been shot in the leg, back and even the head, but he has survived.

“I don’t know, but it’s got to be God,” Wren said. “It’s all kind of crazy (expletive). It’s weird, like — I don’t know, but he keeping me here for something. I don’t know.”

Unclear if three killings are connected as investigations continue

Police are investigating whether the arrested 18-year-old is connected to the other two shootings. When The Oklahoman visited Coppock’s residence Wednesday, several neighbors declined to be identified.

But one woman — describing Coppock as a “quiet person” who “minded her own business” — said she placed flowers in the mailbox next to Coppock’s door, while a middle-age man said she was “good people” who was willing to give neighbors spare change if they ever asked for it.

“I don’t know what happened, but that was messed up,” the man told The Oklahoman. “She was murdered.”

Several witnesses also were afraid to come forward and identify a suspect in Hines’ killing to police, alleging that the 18-year-old and “his gang” already had been “terrorizing multiple residents in the apartment complex” who now feared retaliation, according to the arrest affidavit.

Mark Gillett, executive director of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority operating the complex, is frustrated by the recent violence but said he would defer to police in their investigation. He is encouraging witnesses to submit reports anonymously to either the police department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 or the housing authority’s tip line at 405-232-1041.

“The residents at Will Rogers Courts do deserve to be able to peacefully enjoy their home,” Gillett said. “They also ultimately need to feel safe in their actions and not put themselves or their family members at risk.”

In 2023, the city received a $500,000 grant for planned comprehensive transformation of the Will Rogers Courts complex and surrounding neighborhoods.

Overhaul of complex, broader area still years away

Gillett also said that improvements are on the way for the Will Rogers Courts community through a $500,000 Choice Neighborhoods program grant study, which is already about four months into its planning stages. The developing action plan involves the city, the housing authority, the business community, police and local residents.

After about 18 months of planning, the proposal will be submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, opening the door for authorities to apply for a major implementation grant that would help completely overhaul Will Rogers Courts and further develop surrounding communities.

“Those buildings right now were built back in the 1920s and ’30s, and so they’re not what we today are used to having as an apartment, and so they would be totally rebuilt,” Gillett said. “The business community would receive assistance on new ideas that they’re beginning to talk through and development, and then the neighborhood in-between — what does that neighborhood need? What does the school system need? What do the recreation areas need?”

Gillett said the next major visit on the action plan is July 8 and 9, but for residents like Wren, better redevelopment options would be appreciated sooner, rather than later.

He said he is trying to stay focused after losing Hines, who had returned only two months before from Minnesota and was also encouraging Wren to pursue the culinary field more deeply.

Bullet holes are seen Wednesday in the door to Marcus Wren's apartment at Will Rogers Courts in Oklahoma City. Wren's brother-in-law, Anthony Hines, was shot and killed on May 22 at the complex. The Will Rogers Courts complex has been the scene of three recent shootings and homicides in the last week.

“He had six daughters, and one son, his stepson, you know what I’m saying?” Wren said. “He was a good person. He wasn’t running around here tripping, walking around with guns — none of that. My man’s was always at my house or talking to women. Just a cool cat.”

Accepting a cigarette from a nearby friend, Wren laughed as he remembered his brother-in-law’s nickname, “Cuzz Lightyear,” a riff off the popular “Toy Story” character that Hines adopted as his alter ego in video games.

“Rest in peace, Cuzz Lightyear,” Wren said, smiling with the cigarette tucked into the corner of his mouth. “I promise you: He’s laughing at that right now.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC families mourn 'good people' killed in rash of homicides