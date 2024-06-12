Rash of deadly motorcycle crashes in York County prompts share-the-road message

Motorcycle crashes have claimed the lives of at least nine people in the area in the past three months, and the Center for Traffic Safety along with law enforcement discussed ways motorists can share the road and to help prevent wrecks and deaths.

A news conference on motorcycle safety and awareness was held Tuesday morning at Eisenhauer's York Harley-Davidson along Route 30 in Manchester Township. It was called in response to the recent surge in motorcycle crashes throughout York County and surrounding areas.

The recommendations included free educational programs and tips to help prevent collisions.

"We want to have everyone have a safe riding experience while they're out there and to enjoy what they're doing while they're riding," said Heather Goodwin, controller for the motorcycle dealership.

Bob LeGore of A.B.A.T.E. of Pa. reminds drivers that handheld devices will soon be illegal while driving in Pennsylvania.

2023 was one of the deadliest years for motorcycle deaths

York County Coroner Pam Gay said in an email that her office has investigated six motorcycle fatalities so far this year. One of the crashes happened just over the state line near York County, but the rider succumbed to his injuries at WellSpan York Hospital.

Another rider was injured in a wreck on Interstate 83 in northern York County, and he died at a hospital in Cumberland County. And a York County couple lost their lives after a motorcycle crash in Virginia last month.

Gay said 2023 was one of the worst years in York County for motorcycle deaths in the past 11 years. Her office investigated 17 cases.

In total, her office has investigated 23 motorcycle deaths in 2023 and so far this year. Three of the cases involved wrecks outside of the county, but the victims died in York County.

Sgt. Cody Becker, of the Northern York County Regional Police, said that he has probably been to 100 motorcycle accidents in his career. He cites speed, distracted driving and intoxication as leading causes.

Tips for sharing the road and staying safe during travel

Local law enforcement, Northern York County Regional Police Sgt. Cody Becker and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey, discussed the problems they see with distracted driving, aggressive driving, speed and intoxication.

"It's not just the motorcycle operator's fault or the vehicle operator's fault. It's the share the road mentality," Grothey said. "... It takes everybody to get past this problem and cut down on the fatalities that we're having."

Becker urged drivers to be vigilant and alert as more motorcycles are on the road at this time of the year.

One of the biggest problems Bob LeGore, state Operation Save A Life program coordinator for the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Pennsylvania, sees is drivers following too closely. Motorcycle riders need the extra distance because the bikes can stop much quicker than a heavier automobile.

Drivers who are following too closely and don't see the bikers' turn signals are going to run into the back of them, he said.

Using turn signals are important, too, for drivers and motorcyclists to communicate with each other while on the road, he said.

Goodwin suggested taking a free motorcycle safety course through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program. Even if individuals have ridden for a long time, they can still learn some new techniques to make them safer on the road, she said.

The free Operation Save A Life program is offered to schools, churches, civic organizations and others, LeGore said. It educates individuals how to share the road with motorcycle riders.

The program stresses looking twice to save a life, he said. When drivers are at an intersection, they should look to the left, look to the right and then look to the left again.

"Give it that extra time to make sure everybody gets home safely," LeGore said.

Fatal motorcycle crashes in 2024

Many of the fatal crashes happened in York County, but a few individuals died outside of the area:

March 14: Josiah Marrero, 18, of York Township died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Cape Horn Road in the same municipality.

April 13: Vann Ashe II, 48, of Herndon, Va. died at WellSpan York Hospital after suffering injuries in a motorcycle crash in a construction zone on I-83 in northern Maryland.

April 28: Timothy Rymer, 60, of Newberry Township died when his motorcycle struck a piece of wood and he lost control of the bike in Carroll Township.

April 30: Christopher Day, 58, of Nocona, Texas died at the scene of a crash with a tractor-trailer in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York.

May 19: Issaiha Seiders, 21, of Halifax died at the scene of the crash on I-83 near the Fishing Creek interchange (Exit 36) in Fairview Township. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, state police said.

May 22: Francisco Hernanez, 20, died at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Cumberland County after suffering injuries in a crash on I-83 in Newberry Township, state police said.

June 5: Nicholas Street, 33, of Mohnton, Pa. died at WellSpan York Hospital a couple of days after he failed to negotiate a turn and his motorcycle struck a bridge in Manheim Township.

One York County couple — William and Jane Winemiller — died last month after they suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

