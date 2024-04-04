Rash of broken windows strikes West Melbourne nonprofit café benefiting special-needs adults

Shattered, spiderwebbed glass now defaces eight windows inside Promise in Brevard's café-boutique — and to top it off, airborne bottles and unknown objects cracked a set of exterior glass doors the past two weeks.

"Somebody's throwing bottles. We found the bottles laying on the ground. Look at this," President and CEO Jeff Kiel said, spreading his arms near the broken glass doors.

Initially, Kiel said he attributed the mounting damages during recent months to unsupervised kids throwing rocks from surrounding attractions at West Melbourne Community Park. But by now — with estimated glass replacement costs reaching $20,000 to $25,000 — he fears vandals may be targeting the nonprofit that provides housing for special-needs adults.

Promise in Brevard President and CEO Jeff Kiel stands next to two shattered windows at Aves’ Place, the nonprofit's café-thrift shop at West Melbourne Community Park.

"Honestly, I just don't think it's the kids anymore. We've been working with West Melbourne PD. They're taking it seriously, and they've increased their surveillance," Kiel said.

"I'm here to employ people with disabilities, and to raise money for people with disabilities. And I've got hoodlums who are just vandalizing windows. I just feel like we're being targeted. I can't prove that — but it feels like it's a conscientious effort to hurt an organization that's in the business of providing supportive housing for people with disabilities," he said.

Headquartered in West Melbourne, Promise in Brevard provides housing to 125 adults with special needs; offers its residents employment opportunities and vocational training; and provides residents classes on money management, nutrition, cooking, sewing and social skills.

Promise in Brevard operates the newly expanded and rebranded Aves' Place, which was previously named Promise Café and Bakery, at West Melbourne Community Park. The 7,000-square-foot facility sits alongside the skate park, splash pad and Space Coast Field of Dreams playground.

Aves' Place typically employs about eight special-needs adults and eight other workers. Kiel said Promise in Brevard invested about $100,000 in the building this winter by adding a smoothie bar and coffee bar and moving in Promise Treasures Thrift Shoppe from its previous storefront at the Metro West shopping plaza. The beefed-up nonprofit venture launched March 1 as Aves' Place.

Estimated glass replacement costs, including this broken pane, may reach $20,000 to $25,000 at Aves' Place at West Melbourne Community Park.

Kiel, who was president and publisher of FLORIDA TODAY from 2012 to 2018, said Promise in Brevard's insurance will not cover the estimated $20,000 to $25,000 glass replacement bill because the sum falls below the policy deductible amount.

Kiel said insurance also won't cover costs for preventative measures the nonprofit is taking in wake of the damages:

Crews installed a black metal perimeter fence that cost about $10,000.

The organization will meet with a security company next week to discuss installing outdoor cameras and upgrading interior cameras, which may cost $9,000. West Melbourne City Hall officials are also discussing potential camera surveillance solutions, Kiel said.

A worker is replacing the café's decorative rock garden beds — which contain thousands of small stones — with about $6,000 worth of black rubberized mulch.

Broken glass overlooks an outdoor picnic area and the West Melbourne splash pad at Aves’ Place.

West Melbourne police have launched an investigation, Lt. Graig Erenstoft said.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but just know that we're working with the business to resolve this and to figure out who broke those windows," he said.

Erenstoft said police do not have evidence that vandals are targeting Aves' Place. Rather, he cited the café's location as a centerpiece of popular West Melbourne Community Park.

"It's one of those few places where we have windows at a park where we have lots of kids, right? I think it's random. I don't think that it's targeted because of the business, or anything like that," Erenstoft said.

"We'd definitely like to see some resolution, working with the business," he said.

Shattered windows inside Aves' Place at West Melbourne Community Park.

Kiel said the broken windows are "hurtful," particularly because Promise in Brevard is a nonprofit.

"This place is here to help subsidize the services we provide, and to provide employment opportunity. And I'm spending thousands and thousands of dollars, and chasing vandalism on one of our enterprises," Kiel said.

"And every dollar we spend here is a dollar that doesn't go to our core mission," he said.

