Rarely Seen Early Universe Quasars On Collision Course Via Hubble Telescope

E-commerce behemoth Amazon recently reached a wide-ranging settlement with the U.K. competition watchdog over how it uses Marketplace sellers’ data, with commitments to more transparent and fair practices going forward. On Thursday, the British Independent Retailers Association, which has thousands of members, said it is filing a damages claim against Amazon valued at £1.1 billion ($1.3 billion at today’s rates) alleging that Amazon has illegally misused members’ proprietary data for competitive purposes. BIRA also takes aim at Amazon’s “Buy Box,” claiming that Amazon manipulated which retailers were selected for the coveted placement.