Rare Triceratops Skeleton Discovered at Construction Site: 'I'm Over the Moon'

Construction workers made an astonishing discovery when they bumped up against an "immovable object."

My, what big horns you have!

A construction crew putting up a fire and police complex in Colorado ran into the remains of a rare dinosaur well-known to Jurassic Park fans.

Workers stumbled upon an “immovable object” earlier this summer in Thornton while breaking ground on a city substation. One excavator realized it could be a fossil, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science was contacted.

Dinosaur curator Joe Sertich arrived, and he determined it was indeed a dinosaur, a triceratops to be exact. The behemoth three-horned, plant-eating beast is familiar to any prehistoric nerd or aficionado of the Jurassic Park film franchise.

“As soon as I got on site, I realized it was a pretty important dinosaur find,” Sertich said.

Weighing up to six tons and reaching up to 10 feet in height, the triceratops lumbered around North America about 66 million years ago.

Finding their remains in the modern-day Denver area rarely happens because most of the land is covered with pavement, parking lots, buildings and homes, Sertich said.

“So this construction site hit the right spot at the right time,” he said. “A lot of times these will be plowed up and they won’t be recognized,” he said.

All work was stopped while Sertich and his crew meticulously uncovered what appeared to be a skull and part of a skeleton. They are still digging and stabilizing the zone.

“We’re going to get it out of the ground and get it cleaned up and, hopefully, house it at the Denver Museum in a nice, shiny, new cabinet,” he said.

Back in the day, the triceratops roamed the Rocky Mountain states along with the Tyrannosaurus Rex, believed to be a predator of the herbivorous dinosaur.

Sertich said he is itching to run his fingers over the ancient bones.

“I’m over the moon right now that this is a dinosaur fossil,” he said.

