How rare are tornadoes in New Jersey? A look at their history and severity in the state

Severe weather and several tornadoes have battered the Midwest in recent days, leaving at least four people dead, hundreds injured and thousands without power in a wake of destruction. Over the weekend, tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Texas.

With peak tornado season on its way, the time has come to discuss tornadoes in New Jersey, their frequency and severity, and everything you need to know to be prepared in the rare event that one does occur.

History, frequency, and severity of tornadoes in New Jersey

As described by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, a tornado is "a violent windstorm characterized by a twisting, funnel-shaped cloud."

Tornadoes can be spawned by severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, and as a result of cool air overriding a layer of warm air, forcing the warm air to rapidly rise, according to NJOEM.

Tornadoes in New Jersey are rare, with the state averaging about two each year. They are typically weak and travel short distances, anywhere from hundreds of yards to several miles.

"They're not too frequent and we're fortunate that they're rarely too severe," said David Robinson, professor at Rutgers University and the New Jersey state climatologist, who says that anything over five tornadoes in one year is considered a lot.

The last five years in New Jersey have been quite active for tornadoes with data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration logging 18 in 2023, two in 2022, 14 in 2021, four in 2020 and 10 in 2019.

However, you cannot discern a trend from a few active years, as the most active period before this was in the late 1980s, according to Robinson.

Since 1950, New Jersey has had a total of 203 tornadoes and only one tornado death, in 2003.

"The fact is that most tornadoes in New Jersey are small, they're not on the ground for all that long," Robinson said. "But they do damage, don't get me wrong."

According to Robinson, there are a few factors to thank for the general weakness of New Jersey's tornadoes including the Appalachian Mountains, the Great Lakes, and the Atlantic Ocean, which all "tend to temper the atmospheric conditions that result in numerous and significant tornadoes."

Robinson stressed that devastating tornadoes have happened in our region. For example, in 1953 a tornado tore through Worcester, Massachusetts, killing almost 100 people and injuring hundreds.

In 2021, while getting slammed by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, several houses in Mullica Hill were torn apart by an EF-3 tornado.

Monitoring and measuring tornadoes

The NOAA has been keeping track of official tornado records since the 1950s. It is estimated that about 1,200 hit the United States per year.

Methods of spotting and reporting tornadoes have changed over the last several decades, allowing us to observe more each year.

Robinson added that in some areas there are less people to spot and report tornadoes, which can cause quirks in the data. For example, when you look at a map of tornadoes in New Jersey over the last 74 years there appears to be a huge gap in the pinelands. This does not mean there are no tornadoes in the pinelands, there just happens to be less people there to report them.

One of the main methods of detection is by looking for large rotating updrafts called mesocyclones or patterns that indicate favorable tornado conditions on a Doppler radar. Weather spotters can also look for certain types of clouds to identify a dangerous storm or potential tornado, according to the NOAA.

The severity of a tornado is based on the damage that it caused. They are rated on a scale called the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measure tornadoes on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5.

According to NJOEM, the Fujita scale goes as follows:

EF-0: 40-72 mph, chimney damage, tree branches broken

EF-1: 73-112 mph, manufactured homes pushed off foundation or overturned

EF-2: 113-157 mph, considerable damage, manufactured homes demolished, trees uprooted

EF-3: 158-206 mph, roofs and walls torn down, trains overturned, cars thrown

EF-4: 207-260 mph, well-constructed walls leveled

EF-5: 261-318 mph, homes lifted off foundation and carried considerable distances, autos thrown as far as 100 meters

Staying prepared for tornado season

While tornadoes can occur at any time throughout the year, the season generally runs from March through August. According to Robinson, the season peaks in New Jersey between June and August, sometimes as late as September. As we creep closer to peak time in New Jersey, it is important to stay prepared.

When severe wind or weather strikes, keep an eye out for tornado watches and warnings.

A watch means that the conditions over parts of a state or several states are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather. When watches are issued, it is important to stay vigilante and prepared for warnings.

Tornado warnings mean that you need to act immediately and find safe shelter, as there is a serious threat to those in the path. According to Robinson, a warning will be much more specific to a town or even a community within a town.

According to NJOEM, to prepare you should:

Prepare yourself and your family with an emergency supply kit and a disaster plan

Identify a safe place in your home

Learn the danger signs of a tornado

Remain alert for watches and warnings

A safe place in your home is ideally in the center away from nearby windows. If you can, get under a sturdy piece of furniture and use your arms to protect your head and neck.

In addition to tornado season, New Jersey is entering its active thunderstorm season. With thunderstorm season comes the rare threat of a tornado as well as the likely threats of lightning, flooding rains and strong winds.

"I think it's a good time to remind people about severe thunderstorms," said Robinson. "In general, these tornadoes are spawned within severe thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms rarely produce a tornado, but they always produce severe dangerous lightning, strong winds of one type or another, and potentially flooding rains."

While it may not feel like a scene from "The Wizard of Oz" in New Jersey, it is important to be prepared and know that, while not likely, a tornado is absolutely possible.

"Everywhere has its own hazards and this is one that isn't at the top of the list in New Jersey," Robinson said. "But it's absolutely got to remain on that list."

