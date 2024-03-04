Rare, stunning images from Rochester's historic 1991 Ice Storm. Take a look back

Who could forget the Ice Storm of 1991 in Rochester, New York?

It began on the afternoon of Sunday, March 3, 1991, and paralyzed the area, causing significant disruptions. More than 200,000 homes and businesses in western New York lost power, and it took 14 days to restore electricity for most RG&E customers. The impact was profound, with ice-laden tree limbs glittering like diamonds and cracking like gunshots, bringing down live power lines and blocking roads.

Ice Storm of 1991 in Rochester NY: Key points

The ice storm struck late afternoon on Sunday, March 3, 1991.

In total, more than 200,000 homes and businesses in western New York lost power, and it took 14 days to restore electricity for most RG&E customers.

RG&E customers collectively experienced 25.5 million hours of electrical service loss in March 1991.

Governor Mario M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency across 19 counties.

Tragically, on March 11, 1991, a 73-year-old woman was found dead of exposure in her unheated Portland Avenue home, nine days after the storm hit.

Insurance companies paid $75 million in claims related to the 1991 storm.

The total cost of the storm was reported to be $170 million, which equates to over $300 million at current rates, according to a report by the Democrat and Chronicle on March 13.

On May 16, the Democrat and Chronicle reported on a 124-page internal report conducted by RG&E to assess how it could improve its response to such events in the future.

