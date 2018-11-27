In Rare Statement, Christine Blasey Ford Pledges to Donate Funds to Trauma Survivors

Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who became a household name after testifying against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, made a rare public statement thanking her supporters and announcing that she is donating some money intended for her to organizations that support trauma survivors.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Ford in September to help defray security costs for Ford, who received numerous threats after coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. In September, Ford gave emotional testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, detailing an alleged attack against her by Kavanaugh and a friend when they were teenagers in the 1980s. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations, was confirmed and is currently serving as a Supreme Court Justice.

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, had to relocate following her testimony and faced multiple threats. Last Wednesday, she offered an update on her life since the testimony and said the donations have helped her and her family lead a normal life.

“Words are not adequate to thank all of you who supported me since I came forward to tell the Senate that I had been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh,” Ford wrote. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

Ford called the donations a “godsend.” The original goal was to raise $150,000, but the page has since raised almost $650,000. Ford wrote that the donations have allowed her family to take steps to protect themselves from “frightening threats,” and enabled them to hire security personnel and to enhance the security systems in their home. Ford said her family had to relocate from California to Washington, D.C. in a home that was loaned to them.

Ford said that the security service, which began on Sept. 19, has recently begun to taper off and she will no longer be taking new contributions. Instead, she said she will donate the remaining funds to organizations that support trauma survivors.

“With immense gratitude, I am closing this account to further contributions,” she wrote. “All funds unused after completion of security expenditures will be donated to organizations that support trauma survivors. I am currently researching organizations where the funds can best be used. We will use this space to let you know when that process is complete.”

Ford said she does not regret coming forward despite the disruption it caused her, and thanked everyone who has supported and shared their personal stories with her.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time. I send you my heartfelt love and support.”