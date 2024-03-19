A rare occurrence puts one Ohio county in the front row for another solar eclipse in 2099

Ohio will experience two total solar eclipses this year and in 2099. Being in the crossroads of totality in both 2024 and 2099 is a rare yet wonderful occurrence of this rare phenomenon.

This year’s solar eclipse will take place on April 8. The orbiting Moon will block the Sun’s rays, obscuring the view of the sun. The Moon will appear to be the same size as the Sun, leading to a period of darkness that will last several minutes.

Solar eclipse 2024: How long will solar eclipse darkness last in Ohio cities? Explore these interactive maps

Is it rare that Ohio to experience total eclipses in 2024 and 2099?

The next solar eclipse, which will take place in 2099, will put northwest Ohio in a front row seat on the path of totality again. The two solar eclipses in 2024 and 2099 will have paths of totality that crisscross each other. The exact crossroad of both eclipses falls on Wyandot County, including the communities of Upper Sandusky, Forest and Sycamore.

Several cities in Ohio will be in the centerline of both 2024 and 2099, giving them a prime viewing of the total solar eclipse. The solar eclipse on September 14, 2099, will be the next one to plunge Ohio into darkness. Eclipses in 2045 and 2052 will cross the continental United States.

As for the rarity of the same area be on the centerline of separate total solar eclipses, it's rare — and it's not. It will happen this year!

In 2017, Carbondale, Illinois was on the centerline of totality. The 2024 solar eclipse crosses over the same city once again. The only difference will be the amount of time the solar eclipse will be in view.

What time is the eclipse in Ohio this year?

The total solar eclipse visits Ohio on April 8, beginning just after 3 p.m. with the final exit of the Moon’s shadow from the state at 3:19 pm.

Here's when some Ohio cities along its path can expect the total eclipse to be, and how long it will last:

Hamilton -- Begins at 3:09:09 p.m., will last 1 minute, 42 seconds.

Dayton -- 3:09:29 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 43 seconds.

Springfield -- 3:10:15 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 34 seconds.

Marion -- 3:11:14 p.m., duration 3 minutes, 34 seconds.

Delaware -- 3:11:36 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 35 seconds.

Fremont -- 3:11:46 p.m., duration 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

Dublin -- 3:11:59 p.m., will last 1 minute, 23 seconds.

Port Clinton -- 3:12:12 p.m., duration 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

Toledo -- 3:12:17 p.m., duration 1 minute, 53 seconds.

Mansfield -- 3:12:23 p.m., will last 3 minutes, 16 seconds.

Ashland -- 3:12:43 p.m., duration 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

Wooster -- 3:13:39 p.m., duration 2 minutes, 25 seconds.

Akron -- 3:14:14 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 46 seconds.

Cuyahoga Falls -- 3:14:15 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 56 seconds.

Cleveland -- 3:13:46 p.m., will last 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

Kent -- 3:14:31 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 47 seconds

Solar eclipse 2024: Why we'll see the same side of the moon when the sky goes dark on April 8

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Solar Eclipse 2024: Find out where Ohio will have a total eclipse in 2099