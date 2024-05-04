Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony
While both the defense and the prosecution in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial found support for their arguments in the testimony of former close Trump aid Hope Hicks, placing Trump's hush money payments squarely within the context of the election was particularly damning for Trump's case. Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times, and Jeremy Saland, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, discuss with Alex Wagner.