Rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking felt in Canada

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a strong magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck just seven kilometres north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey on Friday morning.

The quake hit just after 10:20 a.m. ET, at a depth of 4.7 km, the USGS said.

No damage was immediately reported, but shaking was felt in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, and across the eastern U.S. -- areas that rarely experience notable seismic activity like this.

There were even tremors reported in parts of Canada, including Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told airlines flights may be held at New York City airports until noon because of the earthquake. Some flights that were headed for New York were diverted to other airports.

This is possibly the fourth biggest earthquake ever recorded in New Jersey, and the strongest reported since a magnitude 5.2 quake struck in 1884, 140 years ago.

