Rare gray whale, extinct in the Atlantic for 200 years, spotted off Nantucket coast

In a rare event, a gray whale has been spotted off the coast of Massachusetts. It's a species that has been extinct from the Atlantic for over 200 years.

The whale was spotted March 1 by the New England Aquarium's aerial survey team about 30 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, a tiny island off of Cape Cod and a popular summer destination.

As the aerial survey plane circled for 45 minutes, the whale repeatedly dove and resurfaced and appeared to be feeding, according to a release from the aquarium. Afterwards, researchers reviewed their photos and confirmed that it was indeed a gray whale.

“My brain was trying to process what I was seeing, because this animal was something that should not really exist in these waters,” research technician Kate Laemmle said in a release. “We were laughing because of how wild and exciting this was—to see an animal that disappeared from the Atlantic hundreds of years ago!”

What is a gray whale?

Gray whales are large whales, growing up to 49 feet long and weighing approximately 90,000 pounds. They have one of the longest migration patterns of any mammal, often traveling 10,000-14,000 miles round trip.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they earned the nickname "devil fish" because of their aggressive reactions when they were harpooned by fisherman. They were once hunted nearly to extinction, but thanks to commercial whaling moratoriums and conservation efforts, they are now a protected species.

Where are gray whales found?

Although they were once common throughout the Northern Hemisphere gray whales are now mainly found in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the NOAA.

Gray whales disappeared from the Atlantic Ocean by the 18th century, but they have been observed in Atlantic and Mediterranean waters in the last 15 years, according to the New England Aquarium. Scientists believe the whale spotted off of Massachusetts last week is the same whale that was sighted in Florida in December 2023.

Sightings of gray whales thousands of miles from home may be due to climate change, the New England Aquarium says, as the Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific through the Arctic Ocean has been ice-free in recent summers.

Prior to that, the sea ice would typically limit the range for gray whales as they cannot break through thick winter ice. But when the oceans are clear, they could potentially travel through the Northwest Passage in the summer.

