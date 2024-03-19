Rare, ‘elusive’ creature is born at Tennessee zoo. See the adorable, furry newborn

A small critter’s rare birth at a Tennessee zoo was celebrated as one of the few times the species has been born in the U.S., according to the zoo.

A spotted fanaloka pup was born at the Nashville Zoo on March 10 and has since been moved to be viewed by the public at the zoo’s veterinary center, according to a March 19 Facebook post.

The Nashville Zoo is the only U.S. facility that houses the “elusive” species, now including the tiny male baby, according to the zoo.

Fanalokas, also known as Malagasy civets, are native to Madagascar, according to iNaturalist, a nonprofit online wildlife database. The “shy and secretive” small mammal grows up to about 27 inches and weighs less than 5 pounds, the nonprofit said.

The nocturnal creature is typically found in the rainforests of Madagascar and eats a wide variety of foods such as insects, small vertebrates and birds’ eggs, according to iNaturalist. The name “fanaloka” is derived from the Malay word “pelanduk,” which means “mousedeer,” according to the organization.

Fanalokas usually live in pairs, and mating season for the species is between August and September, the nonprofit said. Pregnant fanalokas usually give birth to one offspring at a time.

The species is considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, and their population is on the decline.

The Nashville Zoo previously welcomed another fanaloka baby in April 2022 — the first to be born in the U.S., according to the zoo.

After a few months, the baby was named Pepite, which means “nugget” in French, the zoo announced in July 2022.

Now Pepite serves as an “ambassador animal” to educate the public on the “lesser-known species,” the zoo said.

