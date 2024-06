The Associated Press has obtained rare drone footage of the destroyed ruins of the embattled town of Vovchansk in northeast Ukraine. The footage captures the scene in the town in the Kharkiv region from sunrise to nightfall on 28-29 May. The images in Vovchansk is a haunting repetition of other towns and cities incinerated by Russian forces in their quest to capture the Ukrainian region known as the Donbas.

