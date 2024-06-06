How rare is a blue-eyed cicada? And why are some cicadas white?

The historic dual cicada emergence continues across Illinois. As we come eye to eye with these insects, the revelation is prompting people to ask about the way these things look.

Here are a few answers to questions about the insects' unique coloring.

What is the normal color for cicadas’ eyes?

Most periodical cicadas have bright red eyes, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

What's the chance of seeing blue-eyed cicadas?

Blue-eyed cicadas are “one in a million,” according to entomologist Gene Kritsky. But the billions of periodical cicadas currently blanketing the Midwest make the odds pretty good that a few blue-eyed specimens will turn up. A 4-year-old boy in Wheaton, Illinois, found a blue-eyed cicada in his yard, according to Smithsonian magazine. The family ultimately donated the insect to the Field Museum in Chicago.

Cicadas have blue eyes because they are mutants. The University of Connecticut observed that some periodical cicadas have blue or white eyes, or some may lack red pigmentation in their wing veins. These are natural color variations that are present in all periodical cicada species and are presumably due to rare genetic mutations.

Why do we see white cicadas?

White cicadas are the soft-shell crabs of the insect world. When cicada nymphs emerge from the ground as adults, their bodies are soft and white before they develop exoskeletons, according to the University of Illinois Extension. Retired chef Jim Warner believes this to be the stage when cicadas are at their most succulent.

